Sex and the sjambok: tough talk with seasoned BDSM mistress

Professional disciplinarian Mistress Baton talks about the right way to get into BDSM, the ethics of desire, and the trouble with 'whorarchy'

Here is what I think you should know about Mistress Baton:



She’s strikingly beautiful in photographs, with sculpted features and an imposing mien. She’s funny and kind over the phone, acutely self-aware with a deep, throaty laugh that detonates explosively, gloriously, several times over the course of our conversation...