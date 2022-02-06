WTF is Going On?
Hangman-style Wordle has made obsession a five-letter word
The New York Times has bought the viral game a mere three months after its inception for a rumoured seven-figure sum
06 February 2022 - 00:02
Have you done your Wordle today? Mine is waiting for me — I am three chances down, three letters in and this damn column is distracting me from my primary concern, which is the six-day streak I'm on. Frankly, I'm obsessed, and I can’t wait to wake up in the morning to my new puzzle.
A mania, as defined by the Oxford English Dictionary, is a mental illness marked by periods of great excitement or euphoria, delusions and over activity. It's what happens when you show excessive enthusiasm or desire for something. In other words, an obsession gone rogue...
