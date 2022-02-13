Feisty on the outside, fragile within: Farewell, Kuli

The first time I met Kuli Roberts was in 1998, not long after I returned to SA. It was at the opening of the Swatch watch store in Sandton City, and this diminutive woman stormed up to me, eyes blazing.



“Why doesn’t he want to take my picture?” she demanded, pointing at lensman Joe Sefale, who at the time snapped the subjects for Gwen Gill’s society column in this newspaper...