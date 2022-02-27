Cyril’s cannabis speech is ‘hot air’, says dagga champion Myrtle Clarke

The MD of Fields of Green for All pulls no punches on the president’s talk of cannabis in his state of the nation address

When Myrtle Clarke and Julian Stobbs were arrested at their home in Lanseria for possession of, and dealing in, cannabis in 2010 they were faced with three options: bribe someone, accept their punishment without objection, or fight back.



They opted for the third choice and, in 2011, decided to sue seven South African government departments on charges of enacting unlawful laws, earning themselves the title: SA’s “dagga couple”. ..