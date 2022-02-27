WTF is Going On?

We're streaming up swindle stories, confident we'll never fall ourselves

The No 1 and No 2 hits on Netflix — 'The Tinder Swindler' and 'Creating Anna' — are fascinating because of the complex lies, and that people fell for them

This morning I received a lovely letter in my inbox from one Mrs Elizabeth Hillarry Jaftha. Sadly, she wasn't writing to compliment me on my column. She was, instead, informing me that she was on her last legs — lung cancer.



Understandably, this is a very sad development for Mrs Jaftha. Six weeks to live and, despite a long peaceful marriage with her husband, who's also kicked the bucket, she has no children. This unfortunate woman asked if I could please set up a charitable foundation for her and invest "(15.5) Fifteen Million Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars”. And keep 40% for my efforts. All this so she could achieve her heart’s desire of supporting poor people ... from beyond the grave. Bloody marvellous, really...