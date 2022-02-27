Lifestyle

Riky Rick: Dreaming of the future, planning for death

27 February 2022 - 00:02

Just days before he committed suicide, rapper Riky Rick seemed upbeat, happy and excited about the future, friends and colleagues said this week.

His friend and business partner, Sheldon Tatchell, wept as he told the Sunday Times that they had spoken about plans to address youth unemployment, and how their Legends Barbershop chain could play a role...

