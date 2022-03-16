‘The Godfather’ turns 50 — here’s how the legacy continues

In honour of the 50th anniversary, Coppola has just released a lavish 4k restoration edition of the film, which is being shown in cinemas in the US but unfortunately for us won’t be making an appearance on SA big screens.

In recognition of the long shadow that The Godfather has cast on the last half-century of film and television drama across the globe, here are a film, a series and a Coppola recut that continue the legacy that the saga of the Corleone family has left so indelibly stamped on the consciousness of popular culture.

THE ART HOUSE ESSENTIAL

A SUN

Not directly crime-focused but certainly very much concerned with family and the effects that terrible events can have on the bonds that hold them together, Taiwanese director Chung Mong-Hong’s epic 2019 drama is a stunning and moving piece of world-cinema that owes some small but noticeable thanks to The Godfather.

That’s not least in its grimly compelling opening scene in which a severed hand falls into a bowl of food, thanks to the delinquent actions of the family’s black sheep son A-Ho (Wu Chien-Ho), recalling Coppola’s famous severed horse’s head.

Like the Corleone saga, Mung-Hong’s film is deeply concerned with the relationships between brothers and their relationship to their parents. It’s the story of two sons, the elder A-Hao (Xu Guang-Han), who is the apple of his father and mother’s eye and makes them glow with pride, and his good-for-nothing younger brother A-Ho, who can’t seem to do anything except bring them shame and land himself in increasingly dangerous trouble and finally — thanks to a little help from his furious father — gets locked up in a juvenile delinquent centre.

That’s only the beginning of the family’s many challenging tribulations and the results are always surprising, provocative and philosophically and emotionally engaging. That’s thanks to Mong-Hong’s superb direction and visual flair and his ability to raise necessary but uncomfortable questions about families, and the actual ability of any of us to properly change in any real way when faced with difficulties that often threaten to expose our worst inclinations.

• 'A Sun' is available to stream on Netflix