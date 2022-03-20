Interview

Crime-scene comedy ‘The Cleaner’ is engaging human drama, says star

Greg Davies has written and stars in 'The Cleaner', a BBC adaptation of a German comedy series about the absurd interactions of a crime-scene cleaner

The hulking 2.03m frame of comedian Greg Davies is familiar to legions of fans of British comedy who’ve been loyal followers of his successful standup career, his distinctive roles in the sitcoms The Inbetweeners, Man Down and Cuckoo, as well as his numerous television comedy-panel show appearances and hugely popular role as the man in charge of the competitive comedy-star shenanigans of Taskmaster and now host of the reboot of the seminal pop-music quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks...