Blockbusters are great, but long live the art-house film

Though some think that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ deserved to be nominated for best picture, the Oscars is neither the time nor the place

There’s something increasingly absent from our culture — connoisseurship. The idea that we can distinguish between art and pure entertainment, for instance, has become a point of contention in a culture that frowns on discernment for reasons that barely make sense...