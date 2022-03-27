Humour

The pressure for likes on social media has spawned a stampede of liars

People are lying about where they’re from, what schools they went to, what they do for a living, their marital status, what car they drive and where they live

Ntibane was one of the most contented, jovial people I knew. This is because he lived his entire adult life in the pursuit of two things: accessing his daily booze quota and narrating entertaining stories...