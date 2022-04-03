Interview

Sex, love, scandal, drama ... it's all back as ‘Bridgerton’ returns to Netflix

As season two of the ht show begins, we chat to its creator and cast about what audiences can look forward to and why it's captured the hearts of millions

It’s time for another season of the multiracial, multi-ethnic, colourful, steamy alternative Regency period imagining that is Bridgerton, the show that smashed Netflix records and had tongues wagging across the world on its 2020 Christmas Day debut...