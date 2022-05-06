Man accused of attacking comic Dave Chappelle charged with four misdemeanours

A 23-year-old man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance was charged on Thursday with four misdemeanour criminal counts after the city's district attorney declined to bring more serious charges.

Isaiah Lee, who was subdued after tackling Chappelle, 48, to the stage floor on Tuesday evening, was charged by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault and two other misdemeanour counts.

“This alleged attack has got to have consequences,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a videotaped message.

Feuer announced the misdemeanour charges just hours after the city's top prosecutor, District Attorney George Gascon, declined to prosecute Lee. A spokesperson for Gascon said a review of the evidence did not show felony conduct.

Under California law a misdemeanour carries a maximum sentence of one year in county jail. In Los Angeles, Feuer's office prosecutes misdemeanours while the district attorney is responsible for felony cases.

Police say Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday when Lee rushed at the comedian, knocking him to the ground. Lee was subdued near the back of the stage as he sought to flee.