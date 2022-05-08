Parenting

Memories of a mom who taught me how to love

My mom wasn't conventional, but she set the standard for showing nurturing and affection

When my parents first met, my mother owned two record stores, one in Sandton and one in Hillbrow. My father worked downstairs in a video store and was 12 years her junior. I was a laatlammetjie — my mom was 44 when I was born and my dad was 32...