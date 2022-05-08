Parenting
Memories of a mom who taught me how to love
My mom wasn't conventional, but she set the standard for showing nurturing and affection
08 May 2022 - 00:01
When my parents first met, my mother owned two record stores, one in Sandton and one in Hillbrow. My father worked downstairs in a video store and was 12 years her junior. I was a laatlammetjie — my mom was 44 when I was born and my dad was 32...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.