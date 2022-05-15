WTF is Going On?

Albert and Charlene ‘deal’ proves there’s no romance without finance

The French press is reporting that the prince is paying the princess R169m per year to stay in her miserable marriage

I'm almost certain that the moment the idea of marriage bubbled up in the minds of our early hominid ancestors, a contract came attached to any and all examples of prospective connubial bliss. The Romans, being of a legal bent, had a marvellously complex set of contractual arrangements governing marriage — who could and couldn't do it, what would happen to the dowry if the wife strayed from the straight and narrow (she would get half back in the event of a divorce) and, of course, the question burning a hole into so many ancient bank balances, how much money would change hands before the marriage could be solemnised?..