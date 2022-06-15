Capitec helps customers Live Better with cash rewards programme

Tired of breaking the bank with rising food and fuel costs that leave you cash-strapped by the end of every month? Capitec, SA’s biggest retail bank with more than 18-million clients, is putting real cash back into your pocket with its launch of Live Better.

The rewards programme is accessible to all clients and enables them to spend better when paying with Capitec. They get cash back and discounts every time they spend with reward partners, including Dis-Chem, Baby City, Shell and more — all at no cost.

Over the past three months, Capitec has helped clients save R72m in cash back and discounts by spending with these partners. By the end of 2022, the bank aims to give R1bn in cash back and savings.

“Capitec clients asked for a rewards programme that empowered them to live better. And the bank listened. The goal with Live Better is to grow a strong savings culture in SA, while combating the rising cost of living. More than 7-million clients have decided to live better with Capitec,” says Francois Viviers, group executive of marketing and communications at Capitec.

How to spend better

A key pillar of Live Better is putting cash back into people’s pockets. Some discounts occur at the point of sale, while others are provided as cash back into your Live Better savings account. All cash back rewards get paid into your account on Live Better Day, the 10th of the month.

Once joining Live Better on the Capitec app, clients can spend better at:

Dis-Chem and Baby City: Whether you’re shopping for wellness products or baby essentials, you get 2% cash back at the stores when paying with your Capitec card.

Bolt: No matter where you need to go, you get 5% cash back on Bolt and Bolt Food when paying with your Capitec card.

Shell: Whether holiday tripping or driving to work, you get 20c a litre cash back on fuel and selected items in store. Simply swipe your registered Shell V+ card and pay with your Capitec card or scan to pay when filling up. You get double the cash back on fuel on Live Better Day.

Get Smarter and Educate24: No matter what you need to learn to level up your life, you can get discounts on short courses at top SA universities if you pay with your Capitec card.

“Capitec wants to reward clients and bring real relief to their pockets. Live Better will expand its partner base in the coming months to meet the different needs and lifestyles of the 18-million clients and ensure they can spend better so they can live better.”

This article was paid for by Capitec.