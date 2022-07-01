From La Rosière to Val Thorens — hit the slopes of France's best ski resorts

With great snow conditions, charming chalets, picturesque villages and the highest ski resort in Europe, France is the perfect place for a winter break with a partner, friends and family. If you are wondering which Alpine destination is best for you, these top favourite snowcapped all-inclusive resorts are listed for you to consider.

Alpe d’Huez

Located high on a plateau in the centre of the French Alps, the vibrant resort of Alpe d’Huez has some of France’s best snow conditions for downhill and off-piste skiing. Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine is one of the world’s largest ski areas and boasts one of the greatest unbroken verticals in the world — the 16km-long Sarenne descent.

With more than 250km of slopes, Alpe d’Huez caters for skiers of all abilities, and non-skiers will enjoy the array of non-ski activities from yoga, snow hiking, dog-sledding and the indulgent Club Med Spa by Payot. Groups of friends and couples will love reconnecting within the cosiness of Club Med Alpe d’Huez and the nearly 300 days of sunshine the resort enjoys due to its prime location. The resort also has a wide variety of activities on offer, including great evening entertainment with live shows, music and DJ sets.

Les Arcs Panorama

In the Tarentaise valley of Savoie in the ski domain of Paradiski, one of the largest ski areas in the world, lies Club Med Les Arcs Panorama, a destination that has long been popular with skiers. With some of the most beautiful and peaceful forest runs to glide through on skis, a snowboard or a ski lift, it is perfect for and much-loved by beginners. This family-friendly resort has an amazing kids club for children aged four months to 17 years old complete with an innovative family restaurant where kids can treat their parents to dinner. For a more luxurious touch the resort has the Belvedere “Luxury Space” where one can enjoy champagne every evening.

La Rosière

Spoil your family with a stay in the friendly Franco-Italian resort of Club Med La Rosière situated at 1,858m in the Savoie region of France. It's the only Franco-Italian ski resort in the northern Alps and shares the spectacular San Bernado ski areas, which links La Rosière with La Thuile in Italy. With its 40 sweeping pistes, the resort is ideal for intermediate skiers and is one of the few where visitors can ski across the border into Italy.