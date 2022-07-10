Humour
Does your office need a fight room where you can ‘moer’ Captain Obvious?
Everyone has that colleague who prints reams of personal documents, talks louder than a leaf blower or mails the entire company with no-one-cares info
10 July 2022 - 00:01
Have you ever hated a co-worker? I don’t mean hate in the soft, proverbial sense, like, “God, I hate the way Beyoncé decides to sommer start screaming when she feels a song is going nowhere”. I mean hate hate them. I’m talking about the type where you wish you could add drops of the equestrian laxative Pottie’s Drench to their lemon-and-herb Nando’s lunch when they’re not looking. After all, only sickos who think they’re above ring sting choose lemon-and-herb Nando’s, which is, ironically, another reason to hate them. ..
Humour
Does your office need a fight room where you can ‘moer’ Captain Obvious?
Everyone has that colleague who prints reams of personal documents, talks louder than a leaf blower or mails the entire company with no-one-cares info
Have you ever hated a co-worker? I don’t mean hate in the soft, proverbial sense, like, “God, I hate the way Beyoncé decides to sommer start screaming when she feels a song is going nowhere”. I mean hate hate them. I’m talking about the type where you wish you could add drops of the equestrian laxative Pottie’s Drench to their lemon-and-herb Nando’s lunch when they’re not looking. After all, only sickos who think they’re above ring sting choose lemon-and-herb Nando’s, which is, ironically, another reason to hate them. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos