Now you can ‘bite Bezos, munch Musk and suck Zuck’ but it’ll leave you cold

A US art collective called MSCHF is turning five of the planet’s wealthiest men into icy popsicles

An American art collective called MSCHF is turning five of the planet’s wealthiest men — Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Ma and Bill Gates — into icy popsicles so that ordinary people can “bite Bezos, munch Musk, suck Zuck, snack on Jack and “gobble Gates”...