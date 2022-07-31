Motoring Review
Bringing the magic: new BMW coupé has traditional flavour
31 July 2022 - 00:00
BMW has always been well-versed in the art of the three-box, two-door coupé. Models such as the 02 Series family (1602, 2002, 1802 and 1502) built between 1966 and 1977 earned the brand a famed reputation. These stylish, compact offerings were elegant in design and, for the time, regarded as sporting in character...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.