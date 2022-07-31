Music

From protest to party: The evolution of music from the Indian Ocean islands

Born from the music of African slaves, sega and maloya music began as a protest of inequality, but today's generation find it uplifting, fervent and magnificent

The lone drummer starts slapping a beat on the drum on which he's perched on the stage in front of me. It’s an urgent beat, almost like a call to arms. I say “almost” because I’m watching the unfolding spectacle in Réunion, an island so relaxed it would be swept away by the Indian Ocean currents were it not for the reefs that bolster it up on all sides. ..