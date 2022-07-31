×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Music

From protest to party: The evolution of music from the Indian Ocean islands

Born from the music of African slaves, sega and maloya music began as a protest of inequality, but today's generation find it uplifting, fervent and magnificent

31 July 2022 - 00:02 By Carsten Rasch

The lone drummer starts slapping a beat on the drum on which he's perched on the stage in front of me. It’s an urgent beat, almost like a call to arms. I say “almost” because I’m watching the unfolding spectacle in Réunion, an island so relaxed it would be swept away by the Indian Ocean currents were it not for the reefs that bolster it up on all sides. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Beyoncé pays tribute to family and fans as ‘Renaissance’ officially drops Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | US pastor robbed of nearly R17m worth of jewellery during live-streamed ... Lifestyle
  3. Will Smith, in new video, says he is 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap Lifestyle
  4. FNB gives customers unlimited access to Slow Lounges for three months Travel
  5. Discovery Life has redefined its severe illness cover to factor in Covid-19 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way