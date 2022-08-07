Women's Month

Meet the gutsy entrepreneur changing tourism ‘to a face that looks like me’

Gugu Sithole, founder of Glamping Adventures, is striving to make SA travel accessible to all and empowering rural women too

"Where I come from, travelling is associated with wealth and privilege," says Gugu Sithole. The courageous entrepreneur founded Glamping Adventures a few years ago, a successful business that combines her passion for travel with social responsibility. "My love of travelling and adventure was born from a curious mind. There are 60-million people in SA and only 3.5-million of them can afford to travel the country. That is an injustice."..