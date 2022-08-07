Women's Month
Meet the gutsy entrepreneur changing tourism ‘to a face that looks like me’
Gugu Sithole, founder of Glamping Adventures, is striving to make SA travel accessible to all and empowering rural women too
07 August 2022 - 00:00
"Where I come from, travelling is associated with wealth and privilege," says Gugu Sithole. The courageous entrepreneur founded Glamping Adventures a few years ago, a successful business that combines her passion for travel with social responsibility. "My love of travelling and adventure was born from a curious mind. There are 60-million people in SA and only 3.5-million of them can afford to travel the country. That is an injustice."..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.