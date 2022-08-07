WTF is Going On?
‘Working-class women who wed rich footballers are low-hanging fruit’
So has wailed WAG Rebekah Vardy after losing her libel case against Coleen Rooney. That, and the fact that she was actually selling out her mate to the press
07 August 2022 - 00:02
Rebekah Vardy has given her first TV interview since she lost her libel case against fellow footballer's wife Coleen Rooney. Vardy appeared in a suitably muted palette — subdued bouclé jacket, jeans and barely there makeup accentuating the wide-eyed innocence she has been proclaiming “till she was blue in the face”. Now I imagine she is slightly on the red end of the colour spectrum in the countenance department...
