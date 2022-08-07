×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

WTF is Going On?

‘Working-class women who wed rich footballers are low-hanging fruit’

So has wailed WAG Rebekah Vardy after losing her libel case against Coleen Rooney. That, and the fact that she was actually selling out her mate to the press

07 August 2022 - 00:02

Rebekah Vardy has given her first TV interview since she lost her libel case against fellow footballer's wife Coleen Rooney. Vardy appeared in a suitably muted palette — subdued bouclé jacket, jeans and barely there makeup accentuating the wide-eyed innocence she has been proclaiming “till she was blue in the face”. Now I imagine she is slightly on the red end of the colour spectrum in the countenance department...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split - media reports Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Gatvol squirrels and mongoose take on a cobra Lifestyle
  3. REVIEW | ‘Refined’ Ford Everest still solid like a rock Lifestyle
  4. What to expect from Sandton’s hot new ‘it’ spot, Zen Restaurant and Bar Food
  5. Five ways to help you unleash your inner-thigh guy The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...