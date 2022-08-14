×

Lifestyle

Humour

South Africans are so good at coming to visit and then not leaving

We've all had that family member or friend who comes to visit, stays the night, and is still there days, weeks, months later

14 August 2022 - 00:01

An annoyed former employer once sat across from me and took his best shot at making me feel like the droppings of a constipated orang-utan after eating five guavas. He was in transit between two continents and the only opportunity I had to tell him face-to-face that I was quitting was at OR Tambo International...

