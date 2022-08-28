Motoring Review
Mustang affirms the appeal of normally aspirated V8 power
28 August 2022 - 00:00
You would think modern motoring has no place for instruments such as the Ford Mustang in 5.0 V8 guise. Though it made its local debut seven years ago, the model still receives admiration, often eclipsing more contemporary, sophisticated contenders for outright desirability...
Motoring Review
Mustang affirms the appeal of normally aspirated V8 power
You would think modern motoring has no place for instruments such as the Ford Mustang in 5.0 V8 guise. Though it made its local debut seven years ago, the model still receives admiration, often eclipsing more contemporary, sophisticated contenders for outright desirability...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos