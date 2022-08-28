Art
SA exhibition of Ukrainian art unveils the ‘womanly’ face of war
Created to coincide with Women’s Month, the exhibition features the work of four female Ukrainian artists and their perspectives of Russia's invasion
28 August 2022 - 00:00
When news emerged of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it seemed surreal. Yet with time the headlines have dwindled. People in SA have carried on with their lives. Some no longer think about it. ..
Art
SA exhibition of Ukrainian art unveils the ‘womanly’ face of war
Created to coincide with Women’s Month, the exhibition features the work of four female Ukrainian artists and their perspectives of Russia's invasion
When news emerged of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it seemed surreal. Yet with time the headlines have dwindled. People in SA have carried on with their lives. Some no longer think about it. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos