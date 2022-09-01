Meghan on Mariah Carey’s ‘diva’ comment: ‘It stopped me in my tracks’

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, says she was stopped in her tracks when singer Mariah Carey labelled her a diva on Markle’s latest Spotify podcast.

The duchess featured the award-winning songstress in her Archetypes podcast series, which tackled “the complexities surrounding the ‘diva’ [label].”

Markle and Carey discussed the challenges of growing up mixed race as well being labelled a “diva”.

The We Belong Together hitmaker said the duchess herself had her own “diva moments”.

“You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan,” she quipped, to which Meghan laughingly responded, “I do not”, before asking what she meant.

“Don't act like you [don't] ... it's also the visual, a lot of it is the visual,” Carey explained.