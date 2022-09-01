Meghan on Mariah Carey’s ‘diva’ comment: ‘It stopped me in my tracks’
Duchess and singer unpack use of the label as well as their shared mixed-race heritage
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, says she was stopped in her tracks when singer Mariah Carey labelled her a diva on Markle’s latest Spotify podcast.
The duchess featured the award-winning songstress in her Archetypes podcast series, which tackled “the complexities surrounding the ‘diva’ [label].”
Markle and Carey discussed the challenges of growing up mixed race as well being labelled a “diva”.
The We Belong Together hitmaker said the duchess herself had her own “diva moments”.
“You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan,” she quipped, to which Meghan laughingly responded, “I do not”, before asking what she meant.
“Don't act like you [don't] ... it's also the visual, a lot of it is the visual,” Carey explained.
While the exchange between the two appeared friendly, it seems the duchess took the comment to heart, explaining how it had affected her at the end of the episode.
“Well, I didn't see that coming. My adolescent Mariah-Carey-obsessed sweet, sweet fantasy had come true. And yes, that pun is very much intended. Because yes, when I was a teenager I wanted to be like Mariah Carey. She was so glamorous and fabulous and talented,” she said.
“Though my fan-girling was tempered today, I kinda think she could tell ... but that aside, it was all going swimmingly, I mean really well, until that moment happened, which, I don't know about you, stopped me in my tracks when she called me a diva ... I started sweating a little bit, I started squirming in my chair.
“My mind was literally spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that ... and I just kept thinking in that moment; ‘was my girl crush coming to a quick demise, does she actually not see me?’”
Meghan clarified that Carey had used the term as a compliment rather than as a negative label for the “fabulousness” of the duchess’s dress style.