Clarence House confirmed on Thursday that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Charles succeeds his mother, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

Charles automatically assumed the throne after news of his mother's death but will be declared the new monarch only on Friday, according to reports.

This will reportedly take place at a meeting of the Accession Council, which usually gathers at St James's Palace in London, according to Daily Mail.