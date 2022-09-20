×

Lifestyle

WATCH | From following your boss to catching light in a jar: Load-shedding tips you SHOULDN'T try!

20 September 2022 - 14:30
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Some tips to beat load-shedding are great, others are not. Stock photo.
Some tips to beat load-shedding are great, others are not. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

As SA battles rolling load-shedding, everyone and their neighbour seems to have “tips” on how to beat the blackout blues.

While some suggestions like going solar, buying candles or dating someone on a different load-shedding schedule are great, others like trying to capture light in a jar are not.

Social media comedian Rory Petzer brought a good laugh to many online recently when he satirically shared some “hacks” on how to deal with power cuts, including following your boss to absorb their power.

He also suggested asking everyone on the neighbourhood WhatsApp group to raise their hands in the air because “many hands make light work”.

To be clear, none of these tips actually work — but they had many rolling on the floor with laughter.

Social media users shared their own silly “hacks”, including hanging out with someone you like so sparks can fly, while others just shared load-shedding memes.

There are several other more useful tips to deal with load-shedding. Here are just a few:

1. Get a generator, UPS or go solar

Invest in a UPS, known as an uninterruptible power supply or uninterruptible power source. These can sustain electronic equipment for up to eight hours.

2. Get surge protection plugs

Load-shedding can wreak havoc with devices such as fridges, stoves and TVs. Load-shedding protector plugs protect your appliances from fluctuations in voltage levels that happen during load-shedding. 

3. Hotspot 

If you have to be online for work, you can buy data and use your phone as a hotspot.

4. Visit a friend 

Make friends in another suburb so when the lights go out at home you can plan a visit.

5. Stock up on candles and torches

Stock up on candles, torches, lamps and LED lights so that there is always light in your life, even if Eskom decides there shouldn't be. Just remember fire safety.

6. Get a flask

Store boiled water in hot water bottles or Thermos flasks for hot drinks.

