Introducing Everything Property: your one-stop property news portal

Whether you're a homeowner, a first-time home buyer, an investor or a property professional, Everythingproperty.co.za is your new go-to for all the latest property and related lifestyle news.

This expertly curated property news portal is where you'll find updates on new developments, trending neighbourhoods and holiday destinations, as well as valuable real estate investment and legal advice. With features about aspirational homes and DIY tips, there's plenty of inspiration to fuel those home renovation plans too.

Everything Property is also home to digital editions of the fortnightly Business Day HomeFront and the Sunday Times Neighbourhood magazines.

These online magazines are fully interactive, easy to navigate and can be read on any smart device. They're similar to the print editions you get with the paper, but have extended editorial content; many of the articles are embellished with embedded multi-media, such as videos and podcasts, and carry PDF versions that can be downloaded.

The exciting part about these publications being online is that you can read them whenever and wherever you like:

Click here to read latest issue of Business Day HomeFront.

Click here to latest issue of Sunday Time Neighbourhood.

Click here to read latest Everything Property newsletter .

• Advertisers, Everything Property presents a unique mix of print and digital advertising opportunities to get your brands in front of the right people. Email Wendy Navarra for more information.

This article was paid for by Everything Property.