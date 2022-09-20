Royal family bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth after burial

The British royal family has paid a final tribute to the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II after her elaborate state funeral and burial on September 19.

The queen was laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip, and her parents and sister.

Her private funeral was preceded by a state funeral at Westminster Abbey attended by 2,000 people, including about 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal families and dignitaries.

On Monday night King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla posted two images of the late monarch under the royal family’s social media pages alongside a final farewell to her.