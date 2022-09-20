Royal family bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth after burial
The British royal family has paid a final tribute to the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II after her elaborate state funeral and burial on September 19.
The queen was laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip, and her parents and sister.
Her private funeral was preceded by a state funeral at Westminster Abbey attended by 2,000 people, including about 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal families and dignitaries.
On Monday night King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla posted two images of the late monarch under the royal family’s social media pages alongside a final farewell to her.
‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.
1926 - 2022 pic.twitter.com/byh5uVNDLq
The first was a black-and-white image featuring the then young queen with her parents, sister and husband alongside details of her burial.
The second featured a much older Elizabeth walking on a hill near Balmoral Castle, where she died.
The image was accompanied by a quote from the Shakespearean play Hamlet that read: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, shared a black-and-white photo of the queen’s coffin being carried, together with a simple caption.
Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. pic.twitter.com/hKEI9RcAOp— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2022
“Goodbye to a queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother,” the caption read.
Most of the royal family said farewell to Britain’s longest-serving monarch in the lead-up to her funeral, with Charles leaving a handwritten note on his “beloved” mother’s coffin.
- Additional reporting by Reuters