TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'RHOJ' star Christall Kay mourns death of Olivia Newton-John

13 August 2022 - 14:00
Christall Kay shared a clip of her singing a tribute to her childhood idol Olivia Newton-John
Image: Instagram/ Christall Kay

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay is mourning the loss of her childhood music idol Olivia Newton-John who died on Monday.

It was reported that Olivia battled breast cancer for more than 30 years, however the cause of her death has not yet been revealed.

Reality TV star Christall paid tribute in a video on Instagram in which she sang a song for the 73-year-old who influenced her in her music career.

“She really inspired me so much in terms of my music dreams and just the love and hope that she put into my heart and I know she did that for so many other people. One other thing Olivia and I had in common besides music was actually dolphins. She was an avid animal lover and also a dolphin lover like myself.

“I have to say she inspired me with her song it's called The promise or the Dolphin song and I used to sing it as a child over the ocean because I used to live right by the sea and I used to dream of her and the ocean and freedom, beauty and love,” Christall said.

Christall shared her music journey when she starred in The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and has over the years shared her musical talent with her followers.

Early last year she had a duet with singer Zahara, singing Knockin' On Heaven's Door, and caught the attention of media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

“SA GOT TAbuLENT this performance moved me... it's the most emotional song I've ever heard. The harmonies are to die for ... literally. Crystal [sic] lived up to her name, her voice is crystal clear and kudos to Zahara for being such a pro and blending in with Crystal. I smell a Grammy here. Song available on eye tunes and spookyfy ...” wrote Somizi.

