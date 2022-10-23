Joburg Pride Parade 2022: Here’s what you need to know
Everyone is encouraged to join the walk in Sandton to remember the hardships of those who suffered prejudice and discrimination
• This year's Johannesburg Pride, the 33rd annual pride event, takes place on Saturday October 29 in Sandton.
• After a two-year break from face-to-face events, Pride is back in rainbow Technicolour on the streets.
• The Johannesburg Pride Parade/March will leave at 2pm. Everyone is encouraged to join the walk to remember the hardships of those who suffered prejudice and discrimination.
• Gates will open for the Pride of Africa celebrations at 10am and close at 10pm.
• The first march in SA was initiated by an NGO formed by the late Simon Nkoli — an anti-apartheid activist who recognised that political and gay struggles were intertwined.
• His organisation, the Gay and Lesbian Community of the Witwatersrand (Glow), hosted the first march in 1990.
• It was aimed at creating a non-homophobic, non-sexist and non-racist space in and around Johannesburg.
• On Saturday, the streets of Sandton will be filled with rainbow colours, with support from prominent corporates in the business district such as Sandton City Mall, Mercedes-Benz, Pride Insure, Coca-Cola SA, eMedia and Flight Centre.
• The Pride Village is a safe space with food vendors, beverage stalls and a market for souvenirs.
• A medical doctor will be on standby during the festival, with police, Johannesburg Metro Police and private security deployed to safeguard the event.
• Artists performing include MsParty, DJ Skye, Atlanta, King B, DJ Imme and Tamara Dey.
