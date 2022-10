Joburg Pride Parade 2022: Here’s what you need to know

• The first march in SA was initiated by an NGO formed by the late Simon Nkoli — an anti-apartheid activist who recognised that political and gay struggles were intertwined.

• His organisation, the Gay and Lesbian Community of the Witwatersrand (Glow), hosted the first march in 1990.

• It was aimed at creating a non-homophobic, non-sexist and non-racist space in and around Johannesburg.

• On Saturday, the streets of Sandton will be filled with rainbow colours, with support from prominent corporates in the business district such as Sandton City Mall, Mercedes-Benz, Pride Insure, Coca-Cola SA, eMedia and Flight Centre.

• The Pride Village is a safe space with food vendors, beverage stalls and a market for souvenirs.

• A medical doctor will be on standby during the festival, with police, Johannesburg Metro Police and private security deployed to safeguard the event.

• Artists performing include MsParty, DJ Skye, Atlanta, King B, DJ Imme and Tamara Dey.

