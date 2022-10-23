Joburg Pride Parade 2022: Here’s what you need to know

• This year's Johannesburg Pride, the 33rd annual pride event, takes place on Saturday October 29 in Sandton.

• After a two-year break from face-to-face events, Pride is back in rainbow Technicolour on the streets.

• The Johannesburg Pride Parade/March will leave at 2pm. Everyone is encouraged to join the walk to remember the hardships of those who suffered prejudice and discrimination.

• Gates will open for the Pride of Africa celebrations at 10am and close at 10pm.