New show ‘GLOW’ celebrates SA’s queer freedom fighter, Simon Nkoli
It tells the story of the gay rights and anti-apartheid activist through a fusion of disco, hip hop, rap, protest songs, opera, drag culture and film
23 October 2022 - 00:03 By S'bonakaliso Nene
After nine relentless days of rehearsal, the second workshop of GLOW: The Life and Trials of Simon Nkoli culminated in a showcase at The Nest on October 14. As stage hands began to dismantle the runway-inspired stage after a rousing reception from guests, a quiet yet sturdy sense of accomplishment engulfed those who'd participated...
New show ‘GLOW’ celebrates SA’s queer freedom fighter, Simon Nkoli
It tells the story of the gay rights and anti-apartheid activist through a fusion of disco, hip hop, rap, protest songs, opera, drag culture and film
After nine relentless days of rehearsal, the second workshop of GLOW: The Life and Trials of Simon Nkoli culminated in a showcase at The Nest on October 14. As stage hands began to dismantle the runway-inspired stage after a rousing reception from guests, a quiet yet sturdy sense of accomplishment engulfed those who'd participated...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos