Eastern charms: A taste of the latest from Proton and BAIC

New car sales charts have seen the rise of brands that many South Africans may have once scoffed at. In 2022, we have the likes of Chery and Haval outselling automakers with decades worth of presence in the market.

Expect the far Eastern assault to intensify further, with contenders such as Proton and Beijing Automotive Group Company (BAIC) renewing efforts to seize market share.

The former nameplate attempted to plant roots on local soil nearly two decades ago with products such as the Gen-2 and Savvy hatchbacks, as well as the Arena pick-up and Saga sedan. After failing to achieve traction, the Malaysian company made a quiet exit.

In September Proton staged its official re-launch. Spearheading the return is duo of products, the B-segment X50 and the X70, similar in size to a Volkswagen Tiguan. We saw both at an event in Muldersdrift.

The Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) group is the South African custodian of Proton. In 2017, Chinese firm Geely (which owns Volvo) purchased a 49.9% stake in the manufacturer.

We took a short turn in the smaller X50, which made a positive impression with its attractive styling, plush interior and well-sorted road manners. A plucky, three-cylinder turbocharged-petrol enginesourced from Volvo handles propulsion, mated to a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission.