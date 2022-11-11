New apps bring your favourite news, radio shows and podcasts to the palm of your hand

As part of its hyper local strategy, Arena Holdings is putting some of its best local and regional radio and newspaper platforms in the hands of their passionate supporters.

Over the next five months, the company will be converting the main channel of delivery for five of its brands (two radio stations and three print titles) to an app format, enabling at-hand engagement.

The first two apps that have been launched are for the radio stations Vuma FM, the commercial station broadcasting to KwaZulu-Natal, and Rise fm, broadcasting to Mpumalanga.

The print apps for the Eastern Cape’s Herald and Daily Dispatch newspapers and the Sowetan will be launched in early 2023.

The new apps will retain the name of the platforms, but will be prefaced with “My” to indicate the personalised content and the delivery mode.