New apps bring your favourite news, radio shows and podcasts to the palm of your hand
The myRisefm and myVumaFm apps have just been launched by Arena Holdings and to celebrate, the stations are giving away amazing cash prizes — simply download the apps to stand a chance to win
As part of its hyper local strategy, Arena Holdings is putting some of its best local and regional radio and newspaper platforms in the hands of their passionate supporters.
Over the next five months, the company will be converting the main channel of delivery for five of its brands (two radio stations and three print titles) to an app format, enabling at-hand engagement.
The first two apps that have been launched are for the radio stations Vuma FM, the commercial station broadcasting to KwaZulu-Natal, and Rise fm, broadcasting to Mpumalanga.
The print apps for the Eastern Cape’s Herald and Daily Dispatch newspapers and the Sowetan will be launched in early 2023.
The new apps will retain the name of the platforms, but will be prefaced with “My” to indicate the personalised content and the delivery mode.
The radio station apps boast a range of features which include live listening, past shows, podcasts, playlists, message functionality and local news and information. A popular channel on the myVumaFM app is the daily inspirational verse distributor, Feed My Faith, while the Pothole of the Year channel on myRiseFM promises to attract a lot of interaction from app users.
The myVumaFM and myRisefm apps are now available for download from the AppStore, Google Play and App Gallery.
Click here to download the myRisefm app from your iPhone, Huawei or any Android smartphone or scan the myRisefm QR code.
Click here to download the myVumaFM app from your iPhone, Huawei or an Android smartphone or scan the myVumaFM QR code.
Competition time!
Download, register and enter to win amazing cash prizes.
In celebration of the app launches, the stations are inviting people to download the myRisefm or myVumaFM app, register, follow the prompts and enter for a chance to win cash.
All further information is available on the apps, so get clicking!