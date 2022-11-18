DStv’s loaded One2Fibre package will keep the whole family entertained with the best global shows

International content lovers are in for a treat with DStv Internet’s new One2Fibre uncapped and unshaped fibre package, which includes uncapped fibre connection, the all-new DStv Streama device and a DStv Compact subscription.

This means you and your family can keep up with the best global entertainment on DStv without a decoder or satellite dish for just R699 a month on a 24-month contract.

The DStv Streama was launched in September 2022 and is the company’s first streaming-service box, which makes any TV a smart TV. Use it to access and stream all your favourite DStv entertainment, news and sports channels, as well as video streaming apps: Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids, SuperSport, News24 and People’s Weather.

DStv Compact is the home of hit international channels such as E! Entertainment, HGTV, Universal TV, TLC and ID — to name just a few of DStv’s 121 channels of sport and entertainment.

Unmissable shows

On TLC, 90 Day Fiancé: UK is a new spin-off of the original franchise, in which eight loved-up Brits and their long-distance lovers from diverse backgrounds try to defy the odds in their quest for true love over 90 days.

On HGTV, The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy sees the fabulous McCarthy and design-savvy Jenna Perusich give back to those who give selflessly to others through surprise home makeovers. Together, they transform the homes and lives of deserving individuals who choose to lead with love.

Remix my Space with Marsai Martin: The actress and producer — best known for her role in Black-ish — surprises unsuspecting, trailblazing teens with one-of-a-kind bedroom makeovers. Using her passion for interior design, Martin and her team transform the teenagers’ personal spaces into drool-worthy dream rooms.

Coming next to crime-and-investigation channel ID is Tell Me Your Secrets, a show that explores people’s complicated duplicity; a killer can also be a mother, a drug addict can be a prominent doctor and a preschool teacher can be an accomplice to a crime. Each episode is devoted to unpacking a stand-alone crime story by dropping the audience into several characters’ lives.