DStv’s loaded One2Fibre package will keep the whole family entertained with the best global shows

International content lovers are in for a treat with DStv Internet’s new One2Fibre uncapped and unshaped fibre package, which includes uncapped fibre connection, the all-new DStv Streama device and a DStv Compact subscription.
This means you and your family can keep up with the best global entertainment on DStv without a decoder or satellite dish for just R699 a month on a 24-month contract.
The DStv Streama was launched in September 2022 and is the company’s first streaming-service box, which makes any TV a smart TV. Use it to access and stream all your favourite DStv entertainment, news and sports channels, as well as video streaming apps: Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids, SuperSport, News24 and People’s Weather.
DStv Compact is the home of hit international channels such as E! Entertainment, HGTV, Universal TV, TLC and ID — to name just a few of DStv’s 121 channels of sport and entertainment.
Unmissable shows
On TLC, 90 Day Fiancé: UK is a new spin-off of the original franchise, in which eight loved-up Brits and their long-distance lovers from diverse backgrounds try to defy the odds in their quest for true love over 90 days.
On HGTV, The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy sees the fabulous McCarthy and design-savvy Jenna Perusich give back to those who give selflessly to others through surprise home makeovers. Together, they transform the homes and lives of deserving individuals who choose to lead with love.
Remix my Space with Marsai Martin: The actress and producer — best known for her role in Black-ish — surprises unsuspecting, trailblazing teens with one-of-a-kind bedroom makeovers. Using her passion for interior design, Martin and her team transform the teenagers’ personal spaces into drool-worthy dream rooms.
Coming next to crime-and-investigation channel ID is Tell Me Your Secrets, a show that explores people’s complicated duplicity; a killer can also be a mother, a drug addict can be a prominent doctor and a preschool teacher can be an accomplice to a crime. Each episode is devoted to unpacking a stand-alone crime story by dropping the audience into several characters’ lives.
The third season of Diggstown is coming to Universal TV, which examines the impact of a post-Covid world on our heroes' lives; perspectives and priorities have changed, relationships have formed while others have fallen apart.
BET introduces a fresh telenovela, Redemption, the story of a preacher’s daughter who is forced to save her family’s megachurch and businesses, but learns her family has hidden skeletons in their closet.
On Moja Love, the second season of reality show Giants of the City examines the challenges faced by people living with dwarfism in bustling metropolises.
Honey TV is exploring the world of women who use their bodies to earn a living: Working Girls follows ladies who work in adult entertainment as strippers, OnlyFans entertainers or prostitutes. The show juxtaposes their work lives with their roles as mothers, daughters and independent women — giving all the answers to questions people are dying to know.
Enjoy international sport in 4K quality
Sports fans are well catered for on the DStv Compact package; SuperSport is set to broadcast all 2022 FIFA World Cup matches live, with plenty of companion content to ensure an immersive football experience. Those using the DStv Streama can enjoy all the action from the world’s most-watched football tournament in amazing 4K quality (with a compatible 4K TV).
The best of kids’ entertainment
Kids’ content forms an integral part of the DStv offering, with Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Nicktoons and many more available to DStv Compact subscribers.
Cartoon Network is set to dazzle the little ones with new shows like Monkie Kid and Jade Armor. Monkie Kid is inspired by the classic Chinese story, Journey to the West, and follows the adventures of a young teenager, MK, as he comes to terms with his mission to save the world. In Jade Armor, the martial arts-loving Lan Jun is an unlikely heroine who must learn the ancient secrets of her family and uncover the unexpected — all while navigating the teenage years’ ups and downs.
On Boomerang, animated new shows include Batwheels from the DC Universe and Interstellar Ella, a show about a girl who is gleefully testing her limits in a star-filled playground called ‘The Milky Way’. The Batwheels are super-powered, crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City under the captaincy of Batman, Robin, Batgirl and a host of DC superheroes.
Kids can look forward to new animated and live-action shows on Disney Channel, including Hamster and Gretel and The Villains of Family View, which follows a family of raucous super-villains who must somehow beat a path to normalcy in a small Texas town.
Hamster and Gretel covers the adventures of Gretel and her superpower-having pet hamster; protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with Gretel and her pet to protect their city from mysterious dangers.
Zombies returns and the little ones can also look forward to new seasons of Gigantosaurus and Spidey and his Amazing Friends on Disney Junior. The biggest event on the Nickelodeon calendar, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, will also be airing in 2023.
This article was paid for by DStv.