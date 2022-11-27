Opinion

Hand-me-down nation: the downside of donated clothes in Africa

Second only to oil, textile waste is the most damaging to the environment

To watch a small, fully integrated, functioning community morph into a dumping ground for other nations’ economies; to witness a community deluged with things it couldn’t afford, replacing things it once had at its disposal such as the Neem tree and the charcoal Ghanaians used to clean their teeth, now packaged in a tube with a brush, in the name of development is painful. ..