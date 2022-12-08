WATCH | Six AppGallery apps to make the business of being creative a breeze
Whether it’s chatting with clients, working more effectively, or just networking to promote your creative skills, there's an app for everything
WATCH | Motorsport expert, professional drifter and TV personality Vic Pardal plays 'What’s that App?' — a fun guessing game about all the different types of apps you can find on the Huawei AppGallery.
It’s become impossible to imagine a world without apps. From catching a ride to ordering groceries, we’re living our best app lives thanks to how technology's become integrated into our work and personal environments.
For freelancers and small business owners in the creative industry, getting the right app to do the job doesn’t have to be intimidating. Thanks to a secure and intuitive platform such as the AppGallery, which features 18 expertly curated categories of apps, you can quickly find the perfect ones to suit all your business needs.
For a fun way to explore the AppGallery's offerings, why not play a round of the guessing game “What’s that App?” with your family and friends. Watch the video above to see celeb Vic Pardal give it a go, then read on to discover some of the many AppGallery apps you can download to take care of all your day-to-day admin needs, so you can let your creativity run wild.
Hail your ride
Bolt is a ride-hailing app that quickly and easily enables you to find an affordable ride to get from point A to point B. Whether you’re moving between gigs, off to a business meeting, buying stock for sales, or just trying to get to a casting call, it’s as easy as opening the app, setting your destination and requesting a driver to pick you up.
You can conveniently pay in-app, so there’s no need to worry about carrying cash with you. You’ll see the ride price upfront to avoid any surprises because every freelancer knows the importance of saving on costs.
Networking in an instant
With Messenger, you’ve got an easy and fun way to stay in touch with your friends and family and, because networking is so important, your clients too.
Messenger lets you send messages, share your business profile and rates, exchange photos, videos, stickers, audio and files. Even better, the app supports voice and video calling putting you in touch with your business contacts at the click of a button.
It provides you with the perfect tool to engage with your rapidly expanding network of other freelancers, sponsors and partners to potentially collaborate with.
Sharing your creative talents
While we’re on the topic of live messaging and digital chats, you must check out Snapchat. To snap is probably the most fun way to share your expertise, creativity and brand knowledge with a global audience.
Snapchat opens directly to your camera so you can send a snap in seconds. Simply take a photo of your products or video of you talking about your services, add a caption or filter, and send it off. Live messaging has never been easier, and you'll get access to a diverse network to share your creative talents with.
Video briefings on your mobile
Think of Zoom as your all-in-one video conference and online chat solution. It’s a great tool for on-the-go meetings and briefing sessions with your clients, partners and creatives from all over the world. If you’re on location, you can provide your client with a live update of how things are going. It's like a virtual boardroom you take with you.
Managing your admin
Admin is the one thing that most freelancers and small business owners hate doing, but with Microsoft Office, which gives you Word, Excel and PowerPoint on your mobile device, it'll be quicker to tick it off your “to do” list.
With these apps, you can take care of all your invoicing, quotes and presentations. It’s also got a brilliant collaboration feature, which means you can work with agencies or other creatives on that perfect pitch without leaving the coffee shop.
Get your food fix sorted
Of course, creatives don’t survive on coffee alone. All that hard work can build up a healthy appetite. Never fear, the Mr D delivery app has your back. Easily find what you’re craving by using intuitive food and restaurant filters. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pizza, burger, Thai or anything in between, Mr D is your go-to app to find the perfect deal, promotion and meal to fuel your day. You can even treat the rest of the team while you’re on location.
So, whether it’s chatting with clients, working more effectively, or just networking to promote your creative skills, AppGallery enables you to quickly and easily take care of all your day-to-day business needs.
This article was paid for by Tukio Media.