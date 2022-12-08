WATCH | Six AppGallery apps to make the business of being creative a breeze

It’s become impossible to imagine a world without apps. From catching a ride to ordering groceries, we’re living our best app lives thanks to how technology's become integrated into our work and personal environments.

For freelancers and small business owners in the creative industry, getting the right app to do the job doesn’t have to be intimidating. Thanks to a secure and intuitive platform such as the AppGallery, which features 18 expertly curated categories of apps, you can quickly find the perfect ones to suit all your business needs.

For a fun way to explore the AppGallery's offerings, why not play a round of the guessing game “What’s that App?” with your family and friends. Watch the video above to see celeb Vic Pardal give it a go, then read on to discover some of the many AppGallery apps you can download to take care of all your day-to-day admin needs, so you can let your creativity run wild.

Hail your ride

Bolt is a ride-hailing app that quickly and easily enables you to find an affordable ride to get from point A to point B. Whether you’re moving between gigs, off to a business meeting, buying stock for sales, or just trying to get to a casting call, it’s as easy as opening the app, setting your destination and requesting a driver to pick you up.

You can conveniently pay in-app, so there’s no need to worry about carrying cash with you. You’ll see the ride price upfront to avoid any surprises because every freelancer knows the importance of saving on costs.

Networking in an instant

With Messenger, you’ve got an easy and fun way to stay in touch with your friends and family and, because networking is so important, your clients too.

Messenger lets you send messages, share your business profile and rates, exchange photos, videos, stickers, audio and files. Even better, the app supports voice and video calling putting you in touch with your business contacts at the click of a button.

It provides you with the perfect tool to engage with your rapidly expanding network of other freelancers, sponsors and partners to potentially collaborate with.