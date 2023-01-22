Humour
Switch on to a National Day of Prayer for the Energy Crisis people
I’m guessing the Holy Spirit made its way through the fibre network and wormed itself into Mam’ Angie’s files, blew on all those Fs and turned them into As overnight
22 January 2023
I was feeling nostalgic the other day, harking back to “the good ol’ days”. Do you remember when we used to have buses and trains, and one could drive in a straight line on the N4 to Witbank without losing a wheel because of a meteor-sized crater in the road?..
I was feeling nostalgic the other day, harking back to “the good ol’ days”. Do you remember when we used to have buses and trains, and one could drive in a straight line on the N4 to Witbank without losing a wheel because of a meteor-sized crater in the road?..
