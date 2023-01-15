Humour
People say SA has an alcohol problem. I say alcohol has a SA problem
If alcohol could talk it would lament: 'What have I done to deserve this level of abuse?'
15 January 2023 - 00:00
My family and I have just returned from our annual holiday — that we couldn’t afford — at the Dolphin Coast. Going away with the kids is really nothing more than a change of venue to execute parental duties, as someone once observed. The day after we arrived, we sat down for that 11.15am meal. The one people have on holiday because they couldn’t wake up early enough for breakfast. People call it brunch. I call it forced lunch for sleepy heads...
Humour
People say SA has an alcohol problem. I say alcohol has a SA problem
If alcohol could talk it would lament: 'What have I done to deserve this level of abuse?'
My family and I have just returned from our annual holiday — that we couldn’t afford — at the Dolphin Coast. Going away with the kids is really nothing more than a change of venue to execute parental duties, as someone once observed. The day after we arrived, we sat down for that 11.15am meal. The one people have on holiday because they couldn’t wake up early enough for breakfast. People call it brunch. I call it forced lunch for sleepy heads...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos