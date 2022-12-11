Humour
They’re two little words. Just say them. It’s not hard
Deep down in places you don’t talk about on Instagram, you want to be lauded for being a decent human being. Fess up
11 December 2022 - 00:01
There is almost always a disconnect between who people say they are and who they actually are. ..
Humour
They’re two little words. Just say them. It’s not hard
Deep down in places you don’t talk about on Instagram, you want to be lauded for being a decent human being. Fess up
There is almost always a disconnect between who people say they are and who they actually are. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos