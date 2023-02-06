Lifestyle

Actor Viola Davis achieves elite EGOT status with Grammy win

06 February 2023 - 07:59 By Danielle Broadway
Viola Davis at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Viola Davis at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Image: MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

Actor Viola Davis has won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir Finding Me. granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Davis is the third black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.

The 57-year-old proudly said, “I got EGOT” when she won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.

Davis has a 2015 Emmy for the TV series How To Get Away with Murder, won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016’s Fences and has two Tony awards for Fences and King Hedley II.

“Oh my God,” she said as she accepted her Grammy.

“I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola, to honour her, to honour her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”

Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx.

Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

2023 is going to be a good year for TV shows and films

No matter your poison, you're sure to find something in this list on which to feast your eyes
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Books of the year: Start 2023 with these 2022 recommendations

If you want to know what experts in the field read this year, read on
Books
1 month ago

‘A beautiful moment’: Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman win Grammy Award

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman, are taking home the award for Best Global Music Performance for their collaboration Bayethe at ...
Lifestyle
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Inside the grand, Bali ‘fairy-tale wedding of the year’ Lifestyle
  2. 'Here I am, a guy from KwaMashu, it's an affirmation you can do it too:' Zakes ... Lifestyle
  3. Man pleads guilty to treason and threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth Lifestyle
  4. Travelling while black: 7 South African travelogues you should read Travel
  5. Understanding life insurance: premium loading vs exclusions Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...