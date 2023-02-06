Actor Viola Davis has won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir Finding Me. granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.
Davis is the third black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.
The 57-year-old proudly said, “I got EGOT” when she won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.
Davis has a 2015 Emmy for the TV series How To Get Away with Murder, won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016’s Fences and has two Tony awards for Fences and King Hedley II.
“Oh my God,” she said as she accepted her Grammy.
“I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola, to honour her, to honour her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”
Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx.
Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg.
Reuters
Actor Viola Davis achieves elite EGOT status with Grammy win
Image: MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
