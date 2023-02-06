Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims best album

Pop superstar Beyoncé broke the record for most career wins at the Grammy Awards, but lost again in the prestigious album of the year category.
The singer picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album for Renaissance, bringing her career total to 32. That surpassed the 31 trophies collected by late classical conductor Georg Solti.
“I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night,” Beyoncé said.
“I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”
She also thanked her family and “the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre”.
Earlier the singer was absent when she won best R&B song for Cuff It. Host Trevor Noah said she was stuck in traffic. He later handed the award to Beyoncé in her seat in the audience.
Despite her success over the years, the 41-year-old had never claimed the best album trophy.
British singer Harry Styles took home that honour for Harry’s House.
“I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category,” a surprised Styles, 29, said as he accepted the award.
“This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life,” he said.
He performed his single As It Was during the ceremony, decked head to toe in silver fringe.
Lizzo’s About Damn Time won record of the year and Bonnie Raitt’s Just Like That earned song of the year.
American jazz singer Samara Joy was named best new artist.
Styles triumphed over a formidable and wide-ranging field that included Beyoncé, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmakers Abba.
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny opened the show with a rousing Spanish-language medley surrounded by dozens of dancers.
“Every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had,” Noah joked.
Bad Bunny took home the award for best música urbana album for Un Verano Sin Ti.
“I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the cradle of reggaeton,” Bad Bunny said in a mix of English and Spanish.
For best rap album, Kendrick Lamar triumphed with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.
“I finally found imperfection with this album,” Lamar said on stage.
The show was broadcast live on the CBS network and streaming service Paramount+.
Honorees were chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has not given black talent proper recognition. The organisation has worked to diversify its membership in recent years.
In the best new artist category, contenders include Italian rock band Maneskin, jazz artist Samara Joy, American bluegrass singer Molly Tuttle and TikTok phenol Gayle, who rose to fame with abcdefu.
Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of her 2012 song All Too Well won best music video. Her latest album Midnights was released after this year’s eligibility window, which ran from October 2021 to September 2022.
Like other awards shows, the Grammys have seen their television audience decline in recent years. Last year’s ceremony drew roughly 9-million viewers, the second-smallest on record.
Reuters
Beyoncé breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims best album
Image: MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
