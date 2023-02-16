Lifestyle

WATCH | Never-before-seen footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986 released

16 February 2023 - 11:00 By Brendan O'Brien

Rare video footage showing the Titanic ocean liner on the floor of the Atlantic was  released on Wednesday, decades after the discovery of the wreckage and more than a century after the ship hit an iceberg and sank.

The footage from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) was shot about three kilometres below the ocean's surface, just months after explorers found the wreckage in 1985. Most of it has not been previously released to the public.

Since the discovery, several documentaries about the Titanic have showed footage of the wreckage scene. Some brief clips of the original dives have been aired, but Wednesday will see the release of a longer 80-minute video of uncut footage on YouTube.

The release of the footage “marks the first time humans set eyes on the ill-fated ship since 1912 and includes many other iconic scenes”, the WHOI said.

Titanic bow is seen during a dive at the resting place of the Titanic's wreck, July, 1986.
Titanic bow is seen during a dive at the resting place of the Titanic's wreck, July, 1986.
Image: WHOI Archives/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/Handout via REUTERS

The Titanic, thought to be nearly impregnable when it was built, was the largest ocean liner in service at the time. It struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912, in the Atlantic as it made its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York. More than 1,500 people died in the sinking, shocking the world and prompting outrage over a lack of lifeboats on board.

A team from WHOI and the French National Institute of Oceanography found the sunken ship broken in two pieces southeast of Canada's Newfoundland on September 1, 1985.

During 11 dives in July 1986, footage was shot by cameras on a human-occupied submersible and a small remotely operated vessel that manoeuvred through tight spaces.

The unveiling of the footage has been timed with the re-release of director James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic on its 25th anniversary. The movie won 11 Academy Awards, including for best picture.

“The human stories embodied in the great ship continue to resonate,” Cameron said. “By releasing this footage, WHOI is helping tell an important part of a story that spans generations and circles the globe.”

Reuters

READ MORE

SPOTLIGHT | 'Titanic' 25th anniversary rerun; Magic Mike back on stage; win Kevin Hart fan zone tickets

Epic love story gets a makeover in time for Valentine's Day, Channing Tatum has a final fling and 'The Whale' is out in selected cinemas
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Love hurts, love is blind, love conquers all ...

Adoration in all its forms have been at the heart of movies since silent films hit our screens. Tymon Smith remembers some masterpieces of days gone ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Ship off KZN coast lands world's largest subsea cable system

The 2Africa cable project is set to increase the capacity, quality and availability of internet connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world ...
News
1 week ago

‘Sailing mad’ township student gifted voyage on world-famous yacht

Nqobile Khuzwayo has just completed a voyage from Dakar to Cape Town after completing a maritime development programme.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Lindiwe Sisulu, Nambitha, Supra: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Surprise! Early flyers get jazzy with laughs, flowers and chocolates for ... Lifestyle
  3. It's a natural high at The Leonardo hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg Travel
  4. Four-minute, six-second underwater kiss earns couple Guinness World Record Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Hobnobbing with the British high commissioner Lifestyle

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage