SPOTLIGHT | 'Titanic' 25th anniversary rerun; Magic Mike back on stage; win Kevin Hart fan zone tickets

Epic love story gets a makeover in time for Valentine's Day, Channing Tatum has a final fling and 'The Whale' is out in selected cinemas

09 February 2023 - 15:51

Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

This week’s episode of Spotlight is a bumper edition with cinema releases, prizes and a 3D remastered re-release of Titanic to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary,  just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Whale, the celebrated film from Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan), stars Brendan Fraser, whose portrayal of a reclusive and unhealthy English teacher named Charlie has already won best actor at the Critics Choice Awards. This psychological drama of a man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter while eating himself to death also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau and Samantha Morton. It is out at selected cinemas.

Channing Tatum takes to the stage again as Mike Lane and is joined by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, also labelled as the “last tease” of this popular franchise. Directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s 13, Magic Mike) the cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Juliette Motamed and Caitlin Gerard, and doesn’t disappoint if you are looking for a comedy-drama. It releases at cinemas from February 10.

Spotlight also features exciting news for Kevin Hart fans, with the upcoming action comedy, Die Hart the Movie, coming to cinemas on February 22 and streaming on Prime from February 24. The ultimate fan zone experience is taking place at Movies@MonteCasino in Johannesburg on February 16 to celebrate, where you can win prizes, take snaps of your favourite celebrity, and perhaps even score an autograph or selfie. 

Titanic, the perfect Valentine’s nostalgia re-release this week about the timeless romance between Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), comes to screens again in the most advanced cinema formats available.

Spotlight looks ahead at next week’s big cinema release: Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp:  Quantumania releasing in 3D and IMAX. 

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page.

Competition giveaway: tickets to Kevin Hart movie fan zone

This week Spotlight is giving away two tickets to the ultimate Kevin Hart superfan fan zone experience at Movies@Montecasino on February 16.

