Stefan Benz, a 16-year-old aspiring musician, made sure to bring his South African flavour when he auditioned for American Idol, teaching the show’s judges his home language of Afrikaans.
Stefan, from Centurion in Pretoria, recently auditioned for the popular TV singing competition in California and impressed the judges.
The judging panel, consisting of legendary musician Lionel Richie, singer/songwriter Katy Perry and country singer Luke Bryan were left dazzled by Stefan's rendition of Brian McKnight’s One Last Cry.
The judges asked him how to say "you are going to Hollywood” in Afrikaans, and so began the language lesson.
“Jy gaan Hollywood toe” Bryan and Perry shouted as they celebrated the young musician as they pushed him through to the next round of the show.
WATCH | ‘It's crazy’ — SA muso Stefan Benz on teaching Afrikaans to Lionel Richie and Katy Perry
The singing hopeful from Centurion, Pretoria recently auditioned for 'American Idol' in California and impressed the judges
Image: Stefan Benz Instagram
Stefan Benz, a 16-year-old aspiring musician, made sure to bring his South African flavour when he auditioned for American Idol, teaching the show’s judges his home language of Afrikaans.
Stefan, from Centurion in Pretoria, recently auditioned for the popular TV singing competition in California and impressed the judges.
The judging panel, consisting of legendary musician Lionel Richie, singer/songwriter Katy Perry and country singer Luke Bryan were left dazzled by Stefan's rendition of Brian McKnight’s One Last Cry.
The judges asked him how to say "you are going to Hollywood” in Afrikaans, and so began the language lesson.
“Jy gaan Hollywood toe” Bryan and Perry shouted as they celebrated the young musician as they pushed him through to the next round of the show.
Stefan Benz
Stefan said he never thought he would be teaching Afrikaans to Perry and Bryan .
“It is crazy. I cannot wait to show them what I can do.”
Stefan said he moved to America to pursue his music career.
He has 80,000 followers on his Facebook page and received congratulatory messages from fellow South Africans.
“We are proud of you. Thank you for holding the South African flag high. Bring it home,” Ekurhuleni FM posted.
Cindy Launspach-Clark described Stefan’s first audition success as a “huge achievement”.
“Goosebumps. A huge achievement. Wishing you the best for your bright future.”
READ MORE:
Zimbabwean agriculture student strikes a chord in SA with songs in Afrikaans
WATCH | Katy Perry breaks down on 'American Idols'
Taylor Swift boosts Universal Music’s sales to R56bn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos