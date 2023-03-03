Lifestyle

WATCH | ‘It's crazy’ — SA muso Stefan Benz on teaching Afrikaans to Lionel Richie and Katy Perry

The singing hopeful from Centurion, Pretoria recently auditioned for 'American Idol' in California and impressed the judges

03 March 2023 - 14:45 By Sunday Times Lifestyle
Young South African singer Stefan Benz impressed 'American Idol' judges.
Young South African singer Stefan Benz impressed 'American Idol' judges.
Image: Stefan Benz Instagram

Stefan Benz, a 16-year-old aspiring musician, made sure to bring his South African flavour when he auditioned for American Idol, teaching the show’s judges his home language of Afrikaans. 

Stefan, from Centurion in Pretoria, recently auditioned for the popular TV singing competition in California and impressed the judges. 

The judging panel, consisting of legendary musician Lionel Richie, singer/songwriter Katy Perry and country singer Luke Bryan were left dazzled by Stefan's rendition of Brian McKnight’s One Last Cry.

The judges asked him how to say "you are going to Hollywood” in Afrikaans, and so began the language lesson.  

“Jy gaan Hollywood toe” Bryan and Perry shouted as they celebrated the young musician as they pushed him through to the next round of the show. 

Stefan Benz

Stefan said he never thought he would be teaching Afrikaans to Perry and Bryan . 

“It is crazy. I cannot wait to show them what I can do.” 

Stefan said he moved to America to pursue his music career.  

He has 80,000 followers on his Facebook page and received congratulatory messages from fellow South Africans.  

“We are proud of you. Thank you for holding the South African flag high. Bring it home,” Ekurhuleni FM posted. 

Cindy Launspach-Clark described Stefan’s first audition success as a “huge achievement”. 

“Goosebumps. A huge achievement. Wishing you the best for your bright future.” 

READ MORE:

Zimbabwean agriculture student strikes a chord in SA with songs in Afrikaans

Tinotenda Singe never regarded himself as a musician, let alone one singing in Afrikaans,  when he and his Zimbabwean parents moved to SA when he was ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Katy Perry breaks down on 'American Idols'

Singer and 'American Idols' judge Katy Perry was moved to tears during an audition by a survivor of a mass shooting on the talent show on Sunday.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Taylor Swift boosts Universal Music’s sales to R56bn

Universal Music Group NV’s sales beat estimates in the fourth quarter, boosted in part by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s recent album.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Seven expert tips to help you avoid fong kongs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. King Charles evicts Prince Harry and Meghan from UK home, offers it to Prince ... Lifestyle
  3. Cardi B’s date night McDonald’s meal leaves a bad taste for some franchisees Food
  4. How fast is fast enough? DStv Internet answers your FAQs about fibre Lifestyle
  5. Behind the seams of 'Gqeberha The Empire' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests