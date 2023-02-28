WATCH | Katy Perry breaks down on 'American Idols'

Singer and American Idols judge Katy Perry was moved to tears during an audition by a survivor of a mass shooting on the talent show on Sunday.
Trey Louis, a 21-year-old salesman from Texas, was a pupil at Santa Fe High School in May 2018 when a fellow pupil shot dead eight of his peers, two teachers, and wounded several others.
“I was in art room one, and he shot up art room two before he made his way to art room one ... Lost a lot of friends. Eight students were killed. Two teachers were killed. And uh, it's just really been negative, man. Santa Fe's had a bad rap here since 2018,” he told the judges.
It was this story that upset Katy Perry.
“This is not OK. You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that ... You didn't have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change because you know what? I'm scared, too,” the singer said while sobbing.
