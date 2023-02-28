Lifestyle

WATCH | Katy Perry breaks down on 'American Idols'

'You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that. You didn't have to lose eight friends'

28 February 2023 - 09:20 By TIMESLIVE

Singer and American Idols judge Katy Perry was moved to tears during an audition by a survivor of a mass shooting on the talent show on Sunday.

Trey Louis, a 21-year-old salesman from Texas, was a pupil at Santa Fe High School in May 2018 when a fellow pupil shot dead eight of his peers, two teachers, and wounded several others.

“I was in art room one, and he shot up art room two before he made his way to art room one ... Lost a lot of friends. Eight students were killed. Two teachers were killed. And uh, it's just really been negative, man. Santa Fe's had a bad rap here since 2018,” he told the judges.

It was this story that upset Katy Perry.

“This is not OK. You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that ... You didn't have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change because you know what? I'm scared, too,” the singer said while sobbing.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

BTS member j-hope begins process to join South Korea's military

A second member of Korea's BTS - the first K-pop band nominated for a Grammy - has begun the enlistment process for mandatory military service, a ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Jodie, Kid Cudi, Zendaya: Best and worst dressed of the week

Find out who is winning award season and who should stop receiving invites to lose
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

IN PICS | The heady aroma of creativity and success

It was a week of unexpected surprises in the social whirl.
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | The heady aroma of creativity and success Lifestyle
  2. 'Rust' producers to pay $100,000 safety fine after shooting Lifestyle
  3. Unathi Nkayi says she is happy on her rollercoaster ride Lifestyle
  4. Jodie, Kid Cudi, Zendaya: Best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. No gloom in shroom boom Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand
SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...