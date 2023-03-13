BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Women Talking, screenplay by Sarah Polley
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
BEST ORIGINAL SONG Naatu Naatu, from RRR, music by MM Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose
CINEMATOGRAPHY All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
VISUAL EFFECTS Avatar: The Way of Water
SOUND Top Gun: Maverick
FILM EDITING Everything Everywhere All at Once
PRODUCTION DESIGN All Quiet On The Western Front
COSTUME DESIGN Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING The Whale
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM The Elephant Whisperers
SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION An Irish Goodbye
SHORT FILM, ANIMATED The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Full list of 2023 Oscar winners
The 95th Academy Awards took place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and were broadcast live on ABC television.
The following is the full list of 2023 Oscar winners.
BEST PICTURE Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ACTRESS Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ACTOR Brendan Fraser, The Whale
BEST DIRECTOR Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM Navalny
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Everything Everywhere All at Once, written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
