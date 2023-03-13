Lifestyle

Full list of 2023 Oscar winners

13 March 2023 - 07:34 By Reuters
Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in 'The Whale'.
The 95th Academy Awards took place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and were broadcast live on ABC television.

The following is the full list of 2023 Oscar winners.

BEST PICTURE Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTRESS Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR Brendan Fraser, The Whale

BEST DIRECTOR Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM Navalny

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Everything Everywhere All at Once, written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Stars flaunt shimmery, bold looks on Oscars ‘champagne’ carpet

Hollywood stars arrived at the Oscars in shimmering column dresses, jewel-toned gowns and structured and voluminous attire, flaunting bold choices ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Women Talking, screenplay by Sarah Polley

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

BEST ORIGINAL SONG Naatu Naatu, from RRR, music by MM Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose

CINEMATOGRAPHY All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

VISUAL EFFECTS Avatar: The Way of Water

SOUND Top Gun: Maverick

FILM EDITING Everything Everywhere All at Once

PRODUCTION DESIGN All Quiet On The Western Front

COSTUME DESIGN Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING The Whale

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM The Elephant Whisperers

SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION An Irish Goodbye

SHORT FILM, ANIMATED The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

