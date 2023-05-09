Lifestyle

Chloe Bailey shines on Disney blue carpet in a Gert-Johan Coetzee original

09 May 2023 - 22:02
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Chloe Bailey attends the premiere of the film "The Little Mermaid" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 8, 2023.
Image: MARIO ANZUONI

Renowned South African fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's name is the talk of the town after US singer and actress Chloe Bailey radiated unparalleled allure in a sensational jewel-encrusted gown from Gert's esteemed “Follow the Sun” collection.

The yellow gown, which most South Africans first saw adorn Mzansi's superstar Bonang Matheba, caused a stir on the Disney blue carpet during the exclusive world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on Monday.

The evening was adorned with glamour, and Disney star Halle Bailey's presence on the blue carpet was nothing short of mesmerising.

However, it was her sister who stole the show in Coetzee's esteemed yellow number. As the paparazzi's cameras flashed, Chloe gracefully showcased Coetzee's spectacular creation, leaving all in awe.

The extraordinary gown, meticulously crafted over a month, boasted a geode-inspired bustline that cascaded down to her belly button, revealing an artistic fusion of nature and high fashion. The accentuated bodycon (body conscious) silhouette embraced Bailey flawlessly, paying homage to her fierce and effervescent personality. 

Coetzee is swiftly establishing himself as a global fashion force, leaving a lasting imprint in every corner of the world. Recently returning from an inspirational journey to Italy, where he honed his expertise in fine handbag making, Coetzee is poised to conquer new horizons and showcase his genius to an ever-expanding audience. With each jaw-dropping couture piece, he continues to redefine the boundaries of artistry and craftsmanship.

See how gorgeous Chloe Bailey looked in snaps below:

Chloe Bailey attends the premiere of the film 'The Little Mermaid' in Los Angeles on Monday. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Image: MARIO ANZUONI
Chloe Bailey's dress, meticulously crafted over a month, boasts a geode-inspired bustline that cascaded down to her belly button, revealing an artistic fusion of nature and high fashion. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Image: Frazer Harrison
As the paparazzi's cameras flashed, Chloe gracefully showcased Gert-Johan Coetzee's spectacular creation, leaving all in awe. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Image: MARIO ANZUONI
