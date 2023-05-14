Sometimes you've just got to take a swing at tradition
'Police Society' tells the hilarious tale of a misfit, martial arts-obsessed teen and her relationship with her family
14 May 2023 - 00:00
Writer-director Nida Manzoor follows up her entertaining 2019 brown-girl punk band series We Are Lady Parts with this fresh spin on the British immigrant comedy. It mixes the high jinks of martial arts films with some smart genre-mashing of visually vibrant elements culled from video games, pop videos, TikTok challenges and Bollywood...
Sometimes you've just got to take a swing at tradition
'Police Society' tells the hilarious tale of a misfit, martial arts-obsessed teen and her relationship with her family
Writer-director Nida Manzoor follows up her entertaining 2019 brown-girl punk band series We Are Lady Parts with this fresh spin on the British immigrant comedy. It mixes the high jinks of martial arts films with some smart genre-mashing of visually vibrant elements culled from video games, pop videos, TikTok challenges and Bollywood...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos